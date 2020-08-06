Advertisement

University of Iowa & Iowa State researchers working on faster coronavirus testing

By Phil Reed
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Researchers from Iowa State and the University of Iowa are partnering to fight the coronavirus pandemic. They are exploring the option of testing for COVID-19 through saliva instead of a nasal swab.

They said nasal testing can be uncomfortable and sometimes hard to get a good sample. With their saliva test, results wouldn’t go to the lab.

They’re developing an electronic device that would detect the virus. The results could come back in a half hour, and can be sent through a blue tooth signal. That technology can also help hospitals.

“So let’s say that in a particular place there are a number of people get ill,” said Marit Nilsen-Hamilton Roy J. Carver Department of Biophysics, Biochemistry and Molecular at Iowa State University. “Then maybe the hospitals, maybe two hours away, they can prepare beds for those individuals.” The device could even be used for at home testing. They want to have it ready sometime next year.

Researchers said they social distance by setting up separate times for people to use the laboratory. No more than two people are allowed in at a time.

More information on the research project can be found here: https://www.news.iastate.edu/news/2020/07/29/aptamerfollowup.

