“The milkman is back!” Dan & Debbies Creamery offers delivery service

ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Businesses throughout eastern Iowa have made adjustments to reach their customers during the pandemic, including one ice cream shop Ely.

The “milkman is back” at Dan and Debbie’s Creamery as they are now offering home delivery in select locations, taking a page out of another era. Right now, they are only delivering to certain zip codes in Marion and Solon.

And we're off again! The milkman is headed to Marion for deliveries of milk and other local goodies. If you live in Marion or Solon place your order for next week by going to Www.dananddebbies.com/home-delivery Posted by Dan & Debbie's Creamery on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Customers can choose to have items delivered weekly or bi-weekly. Delivery is free with orders above $50 and customers will receive a tracking number on the day of the delivery to track the order.

Along with their milk, Dan and Debbie’s is also delivering jams, honey, and cheese curds among other Iowa-made products. Sign-up for delivery is through their website.

