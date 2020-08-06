TestIowa site moving from Waukee to West Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A TestIowa site in Waukee will be moving to West Des Moines after testing concludes on Friday.

Currently, the testing site is located at Waukee South Middle School and will need to move as the school prepares to open for the school year.

The site will be moving to Lutheran Church of Hope located at 925 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. Testing will be available starting Monday, August 10 at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.