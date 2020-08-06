Advertisement

Sumner man dies in crash, two children survive

(KWTX)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is dead and another injured after two vehicles crashed into each other at around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol said a Ford pickup truck and a Ford van crashed at the intersection of 300th Street and Vanderbilt Avenue.

Those are two gravel roads without stop signs. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

Sean Slick, 32, of Sumner, was driving the van. He died at the scene. There were two children in the vehicle with him. They were strapped in and were not injured.

Officials said Justin Pfister, 19, of Sumner, did not yield the right of way at the intersection. He was injured in the crash. An ambulance took him to Sumner Hospital.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

News

Iowa 4-H and FFA livestock shows kickoff in Des Moines

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Iowa State Fair is kicking off this year's 4-H and FFA livestock shows at the fair grounds in Des Moines.

News

Linn County public health leaders expect COVID-19 cases to go up when school year starts

Updated: 43 minutes ago
COVID-19 infections are on the rise in Linn County. Now public health leaders say they expect numbers to go up even more when the school year starts.

News

COVID-19 vaccine trial underway at University of Iowa

Updated: 54 minutes ago
A large-scale clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine is now underway at the University of Iowa.

News

University of Iowa & Iowa State researchers working on faster coronavirus testing

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Phil Reed
Researchers from Iowa State and the University of Iowa are partnering to fight the coronavirus pandemic. They are exploring the option of testing for COVID-19 through saliva instead of a nasal swab.

Latest News

News

University of Iowa & Iowa State researchers working on faster coronavirus testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Researchers from Iowa State and the University of Iowa are partnering to fight the coronavirus pandemic. They are exploring the option of testing for COVID-19 through saliva instead of a nasal swab.

News

University of Iowa & Iowa State researchers working on faster coronavirus testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Researchers from Iowa State and the University of Iowa are partnering to fight the coronavirus pandemic. They are exploring the option of testing for COVID-19 through saliva instead of a nasal swab.

Iowa

Driver of stolen vehicle leads law enforcement on brief chase in Linn County

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Linn County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person who led them on an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle.

News

Driver of stolen vehicle leads law enforcement on brief chase in Linn County

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Linn County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person who led them on an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle.

News

‘Every parent needs to be prepared’: Linn Co. Public Health calls for families to add self-isolation plans to back-to-school list

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Even as families develop those plans, there are still a lot of unknowns remaining about what back to school will look like this year.