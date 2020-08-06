Sumner man dies in crash, two children survive

SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is dead and another injured after two vehicles crashed into each other at around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol said a Ford pickup truck and a Ford van crashed at the intersection of 300th Street and Vanderbilt Avenue.

Those are two gravel roads without stop signs. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

Sean Slick, 32, of Sumner, was driving the van. He died at the scene. There were two children in the vehicle with him. They were strapped in and were not injured.

Officials said Justin Pfister, 19, of Sumner, did not yield the right of way at the intersection. He was injured in the crash. An ambulance took him to Sumner Hospital.

