Advertisement

State education board moves forward with proposed changes to seclusion rooms

By Ethan Stein
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Board of Education moved forward with proposed changes to seclusion rooms that put more restrictions on when and how schools can shut students into closet-like rooms or use restraints.

The changes occurred after a two-part I9 investigation. They found the state lacked oversight concerning their use, raised questions if some school districts are violating federal law, forces educators to notify parents before the end of a school day of their child being placed in a seclusion room, modify room sizes, and give schools more time to be in compliance with these new rules.

The new rules will also allow schools to only put a student in a seclusion room for bodily injury rather than a serious injury. The state board of education has attempted to pass these rules multiple times, but it failed after objections to a possible requirement that educators contact parents within ten minutes.

The proposal also allows a student to be placed in a seclusion room to prevent serious damage to property of significant monetary value or significant nonmonetary value, when the student’s actions seriously disrupt the learning environment, or to ensure the safety of the student and others and less restrictive alternatives would not be effective.

The changes, which were not officially approved, will now move forward to a public comment period later in the year. It’s the third attempt at changing the state’s seclusion room policy. The last time changes were attempted, the department was unable to present the final proposed rules to the state board within a set time period because of the pandemic and had to restart the process.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Local

Dubuque schools superintendent suggests delay for extra time to prepare for coming year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Dubuque Community School District is proposing to delay the start of the school year by ten days to allow them to come up with established contact tracing guidelines.

Our Town

Vinton Train Depot is a standing testament to town’s history

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackie Kennon
120 year-old Vinton Train Depot houses historical artifacts of the town.

News

Our Town: Vinton's train depot a continuing reminder of history

Updated: 2 hours ago
A part of Our Town Vinton's history is becoming a piece of its future.

Latest News

News

Dubuque river museum to require masks on Mondays

Updated: 2 hours ago
The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium will start holding "Mask Mondays" next week.

News

Waterloo, Cedar Falls buses to require mask usage

Updated: 2 hours ago
The public transit lines serving the Waterloo/Cedar Falls metro area will soon be requiring face mask usage on their buses.

News

"Shop Iowa" offering small businesses chance to reach new customers online

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new web interface is allowing small businesses that need to reach customers during the pandemic to have another chance to do so.

Local

Eastern Iowa schools districts seeing uptick in families interested, enrolling in home school assistance programs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Two Eastern Iowa school districts say they are seeing more interest and in enrollment in their home school assistance programs this year. District officials say the choice to home school can go back to many parents concerned about sending students into the classroom and not feeling like any of the return-to-school options is a good fit.

News

Monmouth Poll shows Trump, Ernst leading in Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
A new poll shows President Trump and Sen. Ernst with slim leads in the upcoming election.

News

Man happy to have voting rights restored by Reynolds' order

Updated: 3 hours ago
Man happy to have voting rights restored by Reynolds' order.