State denies Iowa City School’s plan to start year online

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The state has denied Iowa City School’s plan to start the school year fully online.

The Iowa Department of Education informed the district of this on Thursday. The district said it plans to discuss its next steps with the Board during a meeting next Tuesday and officials hope to have an update for families soon.

More school news: IA Dept of Ed denied Iowa City Schools’ request for all-virtual learning for its first 2 wks. The president of IC Education Assoc. encouraged board members Tuesday to still start virtually if the state denied request but district felt circumstances warranted it. pic.twitter.com/bFFu5VF6RV — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) August 6, 2020

The governor announced last week that schools have to have a 15% average positivity rate over two weeks in order to operate completely virtually.

