Advertisement

State denies Iowa City School’s plan to start year online

By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The state has denied Iowa City School’s plan to start the school year fully online.

The Iowa Department of Education informed the district of this on Thursday. The district said it plans to discuss its next steps with the Board during a meeting next Tuesday and officials hope to have an update for families soon.

The governor announced last week that schools have to have a 15% average positivity rate over two weeks in order to operate completely virtually.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Local

University of Iowa releases game day procedures & updates on football tickets

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
The updated 2020 football schedule came out on Wednesday for the University of Iowa, but on Friday the university announced guidelines for fans.

News

State denies Iowa City School’s online plan

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The state has denied Iowa City School's plan to start the school year fully online. Novel classroom

News

Explosion in Linn County

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Emergency crews responded to an area of Linn County, just outside the Cedar Rapids city limits, on a report of an explosion.

Local

One man critically hurt in Linn County explosion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
The Linn County Sheriff’s office received a call Thursday afternoon reporting an explosion in Cedar Rapids. Emergency crews are on site attending to a structure.

Latest News

Iowa

Senator Joni Ernst discusses latest in coronavirus relief talks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) discusses the next phase of coronavirus relief

Local

On-ramp to I-380 to close for 3 months due to construction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Starting Friday morning, an important on-ramp to Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids will close for roughly the next three months.

Iowa

TestIowa site moving from Waukee to West Des Moines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
A TestIowa site in Waukee will be moving to West Des Moines after testing concludes on Friday.

Iowa

Iowa court dismisses suit over coverage for sex reassignment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
An Iowa appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a law passed last year that does not require Medicaid to pay for sex reassignment surgeries for transgender residents.

Local

Mount Mercy University partnering with local refugee group to sew masks for students & employees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Mount Mercy University is partnering with African Women Empowered, a local refugee group, to sew masks for students and employees on campus.