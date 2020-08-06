Senator Joni Ernst discusses latest in coronavirus relief talks

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -As Congressional leaders continue to negotiate the next phase of coronavirus relief stimulus funding, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) says she is hopeful lawmakers and the White House will be able to reach an agreement by the end of the week.

While Ernst is optimistic about the timeline, she says both sides are struggling to find common ground.

Watch part of the one-on-one interview with Senator Joni Ernst:

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.