Advertisement

Guidance: Schools can only apply for wavier for online instruction if county’s positive rate is above 15%

By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Guidance from the state says school districts can only apply for a wavier for all online instruction if the county’s positivity rate is above 15% over 14 days with a 10% absenteeism. If a school would get a waiver, it would only be temporary.

The state now posts average rates, which update continuously, on the COVID-19 website. Seven counties have a 14-day average that’s at 15% or higher. That includes Webster, Clarke, Humboldt, Shelby, Emmet, Franklin, and Lyon.

Governor Kim Reynolds addressed Webster County in Thursday’s news conference, which has the highest average at 22% She cited the outbreak at the prison in Fort Madison, which has 386 of the county’s 768 cases, saying the positivity rate is contained, and every effort should be made for kids to go to school. The Governor says that’s why community context will be part of the decision to grant a waiver.

Gov. Reynolds said, “We have to be flexible, we have to know that we might have to go online temporarily and we need to be ready to do that. But I believe we should do everything we can to get our kids back in school in the most safe and responsible manner.”

She said the guidance is a starting point and could change moving forward.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Local

“The milkman is back!” Dan & Debbies Creamery offers delivery service

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Randy Dircks
Businesses throughout eastern Iowa have made adjustments to reach their customers during the pandemic, including one ice cream shop Ely.The “milkman is back” at Dan and Debbie’s Creamery as they are now offering home delivery in select locations, taking a page out of another era.

Local

Marion City Council establishes ‘community equity working group’ to address racial injustices

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
The Marion Alliance for Racial Equity and other organizations in the city want to establish a community equity working group. Thursday, the city council introduced a motion to move forward with establishing the group, to address issues surrounding racial injustice.

Our Town

Benton County Conservation sees increase in people wanting to explore the outdoors this summer

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jackie Kennon
Benton County Conservation says it's taken more calls from people wanting to explore the outdoors locally.

News

Businesses making adjustments due to COVID-19

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Businesses throughout eastern Iowa have made adjustments to reach their customers during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

School guidance context

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Guidance from the state says school districts can only apply for a wavier for all online instruction if the county's positivity rate is above 15% over 14 days with 10% absenteeism and that wavier is temporary.

News

Marion City Council establishes ‘community equity working group’ to address racial injustices

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Marion Alliance for Racial Equity and other organizations in the city want to establish a community equity working group. Thursday, the city council introduced a motion to move forward with establishing the group, to address issues surrounding racial injustice.

News

More interest in outdoor activities

Updated: 57 minutes ago
With events cancelled, people in Our Town Vinton are going both online and outside to learn more about nature.

Local

Family says man found dead along a Cedar Rapids creek died in bike accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Carros
The family of a man who was found dead along a creek last week says he died in a bicycle accident but police are still awaiting an official cause of death.

Local

City of Cedar Rapids creates survey to gather input for Citizen Review Board

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
The City of Cedar Rapids is asking residents for input on a survey for an independent Citizen Review Board.