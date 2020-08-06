Advertisement

Police ID 2 people killed in motorcycle crash in Davenport

Motorcycle accident graphic by MGN.
Motorcycle accident graphic by MGN.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in Davenport have identified two people killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

The Quad-City Times reports that 46-year-old Marvin Cobler, who was driving the motorcycle, and his passenger, 32-year-old Sarah Robertson, died from their injuries in the Saturday afternoon crash. Both were from Davenport.

Police say the crash happened when a Jeep turned in front of the motorcycle around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say Robertson died Saturday night at an area hospital. Coble died Sunday at an Iowa City hospital.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids Community School District considers delaying school start date

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Cedar Rapids Community School District said it is considering pushing the school start date back one week to August 31, pending board approval.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Iowa

Eastern Iowa superintendents join virtual roundtable to discuss challenges in returning to the classroom

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Several superintendents from eastern Iowa are taking part in a virtual roundtable to discuss how they are tackling the challenges of getting kids back in class.

Latest News

Iowa

Johnson County passes mask requirement, could issue fines

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution requiring face coverings Thursday morning.

Iowa

Fayette County looking for Elgin man accused of sexual abuse

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an Elgin man who is wanted.

Iowa

Bridge construction worker killed by flying tire in Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa officials say a highway construction worker has been killed by a speeding tire that came loose from a pickup truck.

VOD Recording

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors passes a resolution requiring face coverings

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution requiring face coverings on Thursday.

VOD Recording

Rockwell Collins agrees to pay $250,000 to resolve pay discrimination allegations

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rockwell Collins agreed to pay 250 thousand dollars in back pay to 76 female employees to resolve alleged pay discrimination. The U.S. Department of Labor investigated the allegations.

Iowa

COVID-19 deaths in Iowa surpass 900

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 647 more COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.