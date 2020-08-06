Police ID 2 people killed in motorcycle crash in Davenport
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in Davenport have identified two people killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
The Quad-City Times reports that 46-year-old Marvin Cobler, who was driving the motorcycle, and his passenger, 32-year-old Sarah Robertson, died from their injuries in the Saturday afternoon crash. Both were from Davenport.
Police say the crash happened when a Jeep turned in front of the motorcycle around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say Robertson died Saturday night at an area hospital. Coble died Sunday at an Iowa City hospital.
