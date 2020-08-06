On-ramp to I-380 to close for 3 months due to construction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Friday morning, an important on-ramp to Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids will close for roughly the next three months.

Construction teams will close the ramp from 8th Street Northeast to northbound Interstate 380 around 9 a.m. on Friday. This is the ramp near downtown and Saint Luke’s Hospital.

Crews are closing it for safety measures as they work on the bridge improvement project in that area. The southbound ramp will still be open.

