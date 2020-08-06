Northeast Iowa Community College to offer face-to-face option when classes resume

CALMAR, Iowa (KCRG) - Northeast Iowa Community College said it plans to slowly, methodically and safely bring students, staff and faculty back to campus this fall.

The college will continue offering online, hybrid and online synchronous learning formats as classes resume, but will also have the option for face-to-face classes starting August 20. The college said it will be able to move away from face-to-face classes depending on health and safety recommendations.

“We must be patient and cautious in our reopening plan,” said NICC President Liang Chee Wee, Ph.D. “My philosophy is to open up slowly and methodically in an effort to avoid taking steps backwards. Be assured that providing a safe environment in our top priority.”

When classes resume, the hands-on portion of classes, such as career and technical education courses, will be face-to-face.

Face coverings will be required for everyone on campus.

