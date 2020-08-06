Advertisement

New dog park in Hiawatha officially opens

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Hiawatha now have a new place to let their dogs run free.

Wednesday brought the opening ceremonies for the new dog park located at 711 Kainz Dr, which is right along the Cedar Valley Nature Trail south of Boyson Road.

Dave Wright played a major role in the dog park and said this has been a two-year effort between Linn County and the city of Hiawatha.

“This is the number one amenity that, 3 or 4 years ago when the project started, that the residents of Hiawatha asked for,” Wright said. “Again it takes land, it takes space and not all cities will have that, or do they have the resources to build that. So, again, it’s just a great effort.”

The Hiawatha city website says it’s still taking donations, including naming rights for park benches and even dog waste stations.

