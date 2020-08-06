National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium receives federal grant

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium received a federal grant from Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer on Thursday.

This over $200,000 grant was given to support the Dubuque County’s Historical Society’s efforts to care for the historical collections in the museum. This federal grant comes from the Museum for America program.

“Understanding our past is fundamental to our future. The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium is a fantastic place to learn about the history of Dubuque and the Upper Mississippi River as well as the importance of the river and its ecosystem to Iowa’s story,” Congresswoman Finkenauer said. “This grant will help us preserve our history for generations of Iowans to come.”

