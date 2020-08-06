Mount Mercy University partners with local nonprofit to provide masks for students and staff

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students and staff at Mount Mercy University will receive a complimentary kit filled with hand sanitizer, mobile phone cleaner and a mask.

The kits are being put together Thursday through a partnership between Mount Mercy University and local non-profit ministry for refugees, African Women Empowered.

In total, the non-profit sewed 2,000 masks.

“African Women Empowered has had a close connection to Mount Mercy from previous projects throughout the past couple of years,” said Peyton Staab, vice president of projects for Mount Mercy’s Enactus club, who helped organize the partnership. “We were really excited to connect with them again to provide masks as part of our safety kits, allowing them to earn a livable wage while supporting the Mount Mercy community.”

The university announced last month its plans to bring students back to campus with safety measures, including a mask requirement, in place.

The university is offering hybrid and online learning models as well.

