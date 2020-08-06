Mount Mercy University partnering with local refugee group to sew masks for students & employees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Mercy University is partnering with African Women Empowered, a local refugee group, to sew masks for students and employees on campus.

This will be included in a complimentary kit that all students and employees will receive. The kit will also have a hand sanitizer and a mobile phone cleaner.

“African Women Empowered has had a close connection to Mount Mercy from previous projects throughout the past couple of years,” said Peyton Staab, vice president of projects for Mount Mercy’s Enactus club, who helped organize the partnership. “We were really excited to connect with them again to provide masks as part of our safety kits, allowing them to earn a livable wage while supporting the Mount Mercy community.”

The university will be bringing students back to campus this fall with extra safety measures in place, including requiring face masks. Hybrid and online classes will be offered.

