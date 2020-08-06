Marion City Council establishes ‘community equity working group’ to address racial injustices

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Alliance for Racial Equity and other organizations in the city want to establish a community equity working group. Thursday, the city council introduced a motion to move forward with establishing the group, to address issues surrounding racial injustice.

“They need their eyes opened before the major changes,” said Sophia Joseph with the Marion Alliance for Racial Equity.

Joseph says the establishment of a community equity working group is aimed at doing that.

“We want to demand the major changes happen and get started on those, but we realize Marion needs a shift in their perspective,” she added. “Marion has to acknowledge they have a problem see the problem and the try to tackle the problem.”

The Marion Alliance for Racial Equity group presented 7 demands to city leaders focusing on social justice and making Marion more inclusive to people of color. The community equity working group will focus on continuing to make progress on those demands.

“That way we wouldn’t have to wait weeks in between speaking and getting steps going, so it’s just a smaller group that brings everybody to the table that can more quickly and efficiently and effectively bring about change,” Joseph said.

The group will consist of 13 members including the City Manager, Police Chief, members of the Marion Alliance for racial equity group, and Civil Rights Commission members.

“We’ve been very proactive over the past couple months looking at our city’s policies and having many conversations with people in the community about racial issues,” said Mayor Nick Abouassaly. “We are forming this working group to take a look at the issues and again make an honest assessment of where we are in the community.”

Mayor Abouassaly says the information, data, and stories shared will be further used to come up with solutions and make policy recommendations.

“The alliance has identified three that we would start working on right away as a working group, but we’ve been proactively working. The police chief has already gone through his department policies and reported to the city council in early June, so a while ago, on the record of the department, policies and what he has done to make sure racial bias doesn’t play a role in handling of matters.”

At Thursday’s city council meeting, the specific members of the group will be established and as well as when they’ll start meeting.

