Advertisement

Local leaders ask state for more local control in handling pandemic

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the Linn County Board of Health, along with the county’s Board of Supervisors, approved a proclamation asking Gov. Kim Reynolds for local control on mask mandates and how to enforce them.

Some cities, like Mount Vernon, have already approved a mandate for people to wear a mask while in public areas and when social distancing isn’t an option.

“I think the masks are a great idea; it’s better for everyone,” Alice Schumacher, co-owner of Alice’s Wonderland in downtown Mount Vernon, said.

Not being able to enforce the city code was one reason Alice and her husband Matt wanted a statewide mandate.

“If there’s confusion between what’s going on in this town versus what’s going on in other towns, then people don’t know how to plan to adjust to react,” said John Schumacher, co-owner of Alice’s Wonderland, said.

That’s the case in Iowa, which is why the Linn County Board of Health, Linn County Supervisors, and several mayors signed a proclamation calling on Reynolds for the ability to simplify things on a local scale.

“Let’s not make this political, if it is,” Matt Melvin, mayor of Prairieburg, said. “Let’s leave it up to the city. Again, she’s not in every city, every community. She doesn’t know what’s best for one and not for another.”

Melvin, one of the signatories of the proclamation, would also like to see a statewide mask mandate. If lieu of that, he said giving local control will allow him and the council to decide what’s best for the people of his town.

“Prairieberg is a very small community,” Melvin said. “Right now, we are not required masks because we have a small population, but we’re not Cedar Rapids, we’re not Marion, which have a greater population.”

Melvin said he wouldn’t yet implement a mask mandate in the town of 178 if the Governor agreed with the proclamation, but would do so if a localized outbreak were to happen.

For the Schumachers, the masks are what they hoped would let them get back to business a little quicker.

“I would like people just to think about other people,” Alice said. “Just stop focusing on yourself. There’s a whole world of people out there and we all need each other.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Local

New dog park in Hiawatha officially opens

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
People in Hiawatha now have a new place to let their dogs run free.

Local

Volunteers for COVID-19 trial vaccine talk about their experience

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The University of Iowa’s test vaccine trials for COVID-19 started last week.

News

covid vaccine volunteer

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Local leaders ask for more power to help slow COVID 19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local leaders ask for more power to help slow COVID 19

News

Hiawatha celebrates opening of new dog park

Updated: 1 hours ago
An opening ceremony was held for Hiawatha's new dog park on Wednesday.

Iowa

State education board moves forward with proposed changes to seclusion rooms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The Iowa State Board of Education moved forward with proposed changes to seclusion rooms that put more restrictions on when and how schools can shut students into closet-like rooms or use restraints.

Local

Dubuque schools superintendent suggests delay for extra time to prepare for coming year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Dubuque Community School District is proposing to delay the start of the school year by ten days to allow them to come up with established contact tracing guidelines.

Our Town

Vinton Train Depot is a standing testament to town’s history

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackie Kennon
120 year-old Vinton Train Depot houses historical artifacts of the town.

News

Our Town: Vinton's train depot a continuing reminder of history

Updated: 4 hours ago
A part of Our Town Vinton's history is becoming a piece of its future.