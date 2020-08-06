Advertisement

Krispy Kreme thanks teachers with free doughnut

Krispy Kreme will be giving out free doughnuts and coffee to teachers next week for Educator Appreciation Week.
Krispy Kreme will be giving out free doughnuts and coffee to teachers next week for Educator Appreciation Week.(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme will be giving out free doughnuts and coffee to teachers next week for Educator Appreciation Week.

The chain says it’s their way of saying thank you “for all that you do.”

On top of that, Krispy Kreme will also give everyone who orders a dozen donuts an extra special "straight-A" dozen on Tuesday, August 11.

Krispy Kreme says it’s a sweet way to say thank you to everyone helping out during this difficult time - teachers, mentors, parents, siblings, neighbors and friends.

More information about the giveaway is available online.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

National

Trump, McConnell huddle with virus talks at risk of collapse

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both sides have set a goal of reaching a deal by week’s end.

Iowa

Iowa court dismisses suit over coverage for sex reassignment

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
An Iowa appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a law passed last year that does not require Medicaid to pay for sex reassignment surgeries for transgender residents.

National

Bride in Beirut wedding photo shoot speaks about explosion

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Video captured the special moment turning into chaos, as the bride can later be seen being whisked away into a building.

Coronavirus

‘Worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL and PAUL WISEMAN
An unemployed makeup artist with two toddlers and a disabled husband needs help with food and rent. A hotel manager says his unemployment has deepened his anxiety and kept him awake at night. A dental hygienist, pregnant with her third child, is struggling to afford diapers and formula.

Latest News

National

Bride in Beirut wedding photo shoot speaks about explosion

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Dr. Israa Seblani posed for photos a short walk from the luxury wedding venue in downtown Beirut. As Seblani smiles and looks down at her bouquet, horror strikes.

Local

Mount Mercy University partnering with local refugee group to sew masks for students & employees

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Mount Mercy University is partnering with African Women Empowered, a local refugee group, to sew masks for students and employees on campus.

National

Lebanese judge: 16 port staffers arrested over Beirut blast

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

Iowa

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Des Moines on August 13

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Des Moines on August 13.

Local

HACAP Head Start receives grant to expand services

Updated: 29 minutes ago
HACAP Head Start received a grant on Thursday that will allow them to expand their services to Dubuque, Deleware, and Jackson counties.