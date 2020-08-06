Johnson County passes mask requirement, could issue fines

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution requiring face coverings Thursday morning.

Last month, the board passed a different ordinance, but that one was not enforceable. The county attorney said this resolution holds more weight and could be enforced.

It will require everyone in the county to wear a face mask or covering in public settings, including stores, schools, public transportation, or any setting in which staying six feet apart is not possible.

“It’s just not too much to ask for, I get that people feel they have freedoms, but that also means they feel they have the freedom to drive drunk or to drive a bus on drugs,” Johnson County Supervisor Janelle Rettig said. “I mean, sometimes your freedom ends when you can kill other people.”

The board passed the ordinance unanimously. It could go into effect as early as Monday.

