Advertisement

Johnson County passes mask requirement, could issue fines

People wearing masks walk down the sidewalk in downtown Iowa City on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
People wearing masks walk down the sidewalk in downtown Iowa City on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution requiring face coverings Thursday morning.

Last month, the board passed a different ordinance, but that one was not enforceable. The county attorney said this resolution holds more weight and could be enforced.

It will require everyone in the county to wear a face mask or covering in public settings, including stores, schools, public transportation, or any setting in which staying six feet apart is not possible.

“It’s just not too much to ask for, I get that people feel they have freedoms, but that also means they feel they have the freedom to drive drunk or to drive a bus on drugs,” Johnson County Supervisor Janelle Rettig said. “I mean, sometimes your freedom ends when you can kill other people.”

The board passed the ordinance unanimously. It could go into effect as early as Monday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids Community School District considers delaying school start date

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Cedar Rapids Community School District said it is considering pushing the school start date back one week to August 31, pending board approval.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Iowa

Police ID 2 people killed in motorcycle crash in Davenport

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Davenport have identified two people killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

Iowa

Eastern Iowa superintendents join virtual roundtable to discuss challenges in returning to the classroom

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Several superintendents from eastern Iowa are taking part in a virtual roundtable to discuss how they are tackling the challenges of getting kids back in class.

Latest News

Iowa

Fayette County looking for Elgin man accused of sexual abuse

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an Elgin man who is wanted.

Iowa

Bridge construction worker killed by flying tire in Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa officials say a highway construction worker has been killed by a speeding tire that came loose from a pickup truck.

VOD Recording

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors passes a resolution requiring face coverings

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution requiring face coverings on Thursday.

VOD Recording

Rockwell Collins agrees to pay $250,000 to resolve pay discrimination allegations

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rockwell Collins agreed to pay 250 thousand dollars in back pay to 76 female employees to resolve alleged pay discrimination. The U.S. Department of Labor investigated the allegations.

Iowa

COVID-19 deaths in Iowa surpass 900

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 647 more COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.