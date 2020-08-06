Advertisement

Jingle Cross 2020 postponed, Iowa City to Host 2020 USA Cycling Cyclocross Nationals

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(WLUC)
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers of the 2020 Jingle Cross announced that the event will be postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was initially scheduled for October 9-11. They also announced that Iowa City will be hosting the 2020 USA Cycling Cyclocross Nationals that were originally scheduled in Chicago. The event will happen at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.

Officials with the event stated, “For 2020, Jingle Cross will redirect our energy and assist our long time partners USA Cycling and Iowa City in hosting the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships. We hope to bring a bit of Jingle Cross flare to Nationals with our festive holiday theme and unique additional events such as our Gravel Grinders, Doggy Cross™, and more.”

Nationals are scheduled for December, but organizers said that they will be monitoring the situation closely to ensure the health and safety of all athletes, spectators, and guests.

