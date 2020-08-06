HACAP Head Start receives grant to expand services

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - HACAP Head Start received a grant on Thursday that will allow them to expand their services to Dubuque, Deleware, and Jackson counties.

The grant was award to the program through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Over $500,000 was award to the Head Start program to go towards operations from October 1 to the end of 2020. In 2021, they will also receive $2,260,354 to cover the costs of operations.

This will allow them to provide 190 slots of children aged 3-5. HACAP Head Start already serves Beton, Linn, Johnson, Jones, Iowa, and Washington counties.

