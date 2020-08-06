Advertisement

Fayette County looking for Elgin man accused of sexual abuse

29-year-old Scott Lee Czappa is wanted on charges of sexual abuse.
29-year-old Scott Lee Czappa is wanted on charges of sexual abuse.(KCRG)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an Elgin man who is wanted.

Officials said 29-year-old Scott Lee Czappa, formerly of Portage, Wisconsin but most recently living in Elgin, Iowa, had sexually abused a female minor.

A nationwide Warrant has been issued for his arrest. He has been charged with 3rd Degree sexual abuse.

Officials said he may be driving a Dodge Durango painted to look like a police car. It has a Wisconsin registration of 587XUJ.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local authorities.

Scott Lee Czappa's Dodge Durango is painted to look like a police car.
Scott Lee Czappa's Dodge Durango is painted to look like a police car.(KCRG)

