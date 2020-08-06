Family says man found dead along a Cedar Rapids creek died in bike accident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of a man who was found dead along a creek last week says he died in a bicycle accident but police are still awaiting an official cause of death.

Family members told KCRG-TV9 that Blake Corporon, 20, had died in an apparent bike accident. His body was discovered near Dry Creek near the 7000 block of Boxwood Lane NE on July 31st. Police have not officially released Blake’s identity and do not have an official cause of death yet. Police are still investigating it as an unattended death.

Corporon’s sister says he loved to ride his bike along that area and appeared to have crashed into rocks, suffering severe injuries.

The family is planning a celebration of life for Corporon on August 22nd at 4:00 at Cedar Valley Park at the corner of Blakely Blvd. and Otis Rd. SE. A service will be at Gospel Light Baptist Church at 305 2nd Ave Marion.

