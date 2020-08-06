One man critically hurt in Linn County explosion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was critically hurt in a house explosion just outside of Cedar Rapids in Linn County Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Brian Gardner says the man in his 20s was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries from the explosion at 5902 Rogers Rd. NW.

The Sheriff says some sort of gas caused the explosion but he was not sure if it was propane or natural gas. Investigators are also not sure yet what caused the gas to explode.

Fire crews from Palo, Cedar Rapids, Fairfax, Hiawatha, and Canton-Benton-Shellsburg responding to what’s been described as an explosion along Rogers Rd NW in CR. A man who lives 3-4mi. from here told me he heard a big boom and his windows started shaking. @KCRG pic.twitter.com/AvD7uz3lm1 — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) August 6, 2020

As of this article, firefighters were still putting out the fire from the blast. Fire departments had to bring in water to put out the fire since the home had no fire hydrants nearby.

