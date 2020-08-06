Eastern Iowa superintendents join virtual roundtable to discuss challenges in returning to the classroom
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several superintendents from eastern Iowa are taking part in a virtual roundtable to discuss how they are tackling the challenges of getting kids back in class.
Hear from superintendents Stan Rheingans (Dubuque), Kyle Koeppen (Vinton-Shellsburg), and Dan Fox (East Buchanan) as they discuss what back-toschool will look like and what students and parents should be prepared for.
