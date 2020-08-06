Each day the weather warms and becomes a bit more humid.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Isolated activity as far as rainfall is concerned. The drought monitor continues to show the expansion of dry weather conditions across Iowa. We do have rainfall chances in the next 9 days but they do look scattered. The best chances are on the weekend, early on Saturday and the afternoon on Sunday. Our weekend also looks hot and muggy with highs near 90 and dew points in the 70s.

