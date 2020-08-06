Advertisement

Driver of stolen vehicle leads law enforcement on brief chase in Linn County

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person who led them on an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle.

It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a deputy saw three vehicles driving recklessly in Fross Park in Center Point.

The vehicles took off, and the deputy chased a stolen Ford Escape into the Cedar Rapids area.

The driver went off the road near the Linn County Extension building and Cedar Memorial off of C Avenue.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The officer searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect.

Officials said the identity of the driver is unknown at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

