Division II and III fall championships canceled, local schools face decisions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Five months ago, the spring season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic at all college levels. On Wednesday, the NCAA Division II and III councils announced that all fall championships were canceled for the 2020 season. The decision doesn’t mean there won’t be any fall sports, but it doesn’t make things any easier.

“I think that we’ve all been preparing for this moment,” said Luther athletic director Renae Hartl. “I think that coaches and student-athletes alike understand why we have to do something like cancel postseason. We understand it now.”

The American Rivers Conference announced last week that it would move ahead with a fall sports season, but with a conference-only schedule. For football, it would be a shortened schedule and the other fall sports would have a round-robin schedule. Hartl says that is still the goal.

“Our plan has been at all of the American Rivers Conference campuses is let’s see how August goes with just bringing the athletes back,” she said.

For Cornell College, it’s a different story. The Midwest Conference made a decision last week to cancel all competition through 2020. Staff members hope to continue talks about possibly having fall sports during the spring.

“Now, it’s going to be a matter of when are these guidelines going to be lifted,” said Cornell athletic director Seth Wing. “Is it just for the fall semester? Is it going to extend to the spring semester? So that’s really going to dictate whether we move forward with having fall sports in the spring because we’re certainly up for entertaining that.”

