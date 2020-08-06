Advertisement

COVID-19 deaths in Iowa surpass 900

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 647 more COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 6, the state’s data is showing a total of 47,137 COVID-19 cases and 906 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 7,007 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 505,042 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 237 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 28 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 68 are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.

