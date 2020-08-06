City of Cedar Rapids creates survey to gather input for Citizen Review Board

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is asking residents for input on a survey for an independent Citizen Review Board.

The survey must be completed by August 31 and can be found here: https://polco.us/n/res/vote/cedar-rapids-ia/community-survey-citizen. If you cannot access the survey online, you can call 319-286-5041 to get a paper copy or pick one up at the Ground Transportation Center at 450 1st Street SE.

We are seeking feedback from residents as we establish the framework for an independent Citizen Review Board on police practices. Learn more and take the survey here: https://t.co/xCaT2TwDqo pic.twitter.com/DcRIihRXue — City of Cedar Rapids (@CityofCRiowa) August 6, 2020

The Citizen Review Board is an independent group that would help influence and changes police practices. The City worked with members of Advocates for Social Justice and the National Research Center to create this survey custom for Cedar Rapids. This is just one of many ways the city wants to engage the public and begin conversations on the topic.

