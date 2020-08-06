Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Community School District considers delaying school start date

The side of a Cedar Rapids Community School District bus (Phil Reed/KCRG)
The side of a Cedar Rapids Community School District bus (Phil Reed/KCRG)(KCRG)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District said it is considering pushing the school start date back one week to August 31, pending board approval.

The change in start date would not affect the educational choice families selected for their students by Thursday’s deadline.

The district said the week delay would also not significantly impact the school calendar that has already been established for the upcoming school year.

The school district outlined its reasoning for moving the start date with the following reasons:

  • Additional time is needed to respond to the ever-changing state guidance from the Iowa Governor, Iowa Department of Education and Iowa Department of Public Health
  • Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD), as many other districts in the state, are in reactive-planning mode as our plans need to continually change with the shifts in proclamations and the state’s delayed announcements
  • The number of COVID-19 cases are rising in Linn County and helpful guidance from Linn County Public Health has revealed the heightened need to implement the safety measure of a delayed start date
  • The safety of our students and staff is our first priority
  • We are confident in our planned safety measures for students and staff; we need community support to also mitigate the spread of COVID-19
  • The results are in from the CRCSD family choices, and we need additional preparation time to react 
  • 65% of families want in-person learning and that takes planning to accommodate for all the additional safety measures needed to conduct in-person learning during a pandemic
  • 35% of families have chosen one of the two virtual learning options and that requires more time for CRCSD staff to be reallocated and garner more professional learning for an online classroom 
  • CRCSD staffing has altered due to resignations and time for adjustments and additional hiring is needed
  • Resignations in two work groups have increased this week: transportation and paraprofessionals
  • There is also an anticipated shortage of substitute teachers and increased hiring is being conducted for permanent building substitutes
  • The district is experiencing a back order of essential supplies
  • We have ordered safety and additional technology far in advance and some of our supplies are on backorder, with the positive anticipation that they will arrive by the extended school start date
  • There are several buildings and ground complications   
  • We have some buildings and ground complications, including Jefferson High School being without electrical power for over two weeks, and this has delayed preparations

The board will meet to discuss the change on August 10.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Iowa

Police ID 2 people killed in motorcycle crash in Davenport

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Davenport have identified two people killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

Iowa

Eastern Iowa superintendents join virtual roundtable to discuss challenges in returning to the classroom

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Several superintendents from eastern Iowa are taking part in a virtual roundtable to discuss how they are tackling the challenges of getting kids back in class.

Latest News

Iowa

Johnson County passes mask requirement, could issue fines

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution requiring face coverings Thursday morning.

Iowa

Fayette County looking for Elgin man accused of sexual abuse

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an Elgin man who is wanted.

Iowa

Bridge construction worker killed by flying tire in Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa officials say a highway construction worker has been killed by a speeding tire that came loose from a pickup truck.

VOD Recording

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors passes a resolution requiring face coverings

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution requiring face coverings on Thursday.

VOD Recording

Rockwell Collins agrees to pay $250,000 to resolve pay discrimination allegations

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rockwell Collins agreed to pay 250 thousand dollars in back pay to 76 female employees to resolve alleged pay discrimination. The U.S. Department of Labor investigated the allegations.

Iowa

COVID-19 deaths in Iowa surpass 900

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 647 more COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.