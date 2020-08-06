Advertisement

CDC: People are dying after drinking hand sanitizer

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning the public not to ingest hand sanitizer.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning the public not to ingest hand sanitizer.(Source: CNN)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people are getting sick and even dying from ingesting hand sanitizer.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, hand sanitizer has become much more prevalent. It’s great for keeping hands clean, but it’s not safe to swallow.

The CDC says some children might drink hand sanitizer by mistake, and some people might incorrectly think it’s a substitute for alcoholic drinks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently put out a warning to be on the lookout for methanol in some hand sanitizers distributed in the U.S.

Methanol is toxic, and can even poison people through their skin.

The CDC said 15 adults in Arizona and New Mexico were hospitalized between May and June for methanol poisoning after consuming alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Four of them died, six developed seizures while in the hospital and three were discharged with new visual impairments.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Iowa

Fort Dodge woman fatally shot; police arrest husband

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police have arrested the husband of a Fort Dodge woman who was shot to death Wednesday afternoon.

National

Big Texas gator has close call with children

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
When a nearly 12-foot alligator came toward his 4-year-old, a dad sprang into action.

Iowa

Vice President Pence to be in Des Moines next week

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Des Moines on August 13 to speak at a Heritage Action Town Hall.

Latest News

National

Dog lost during Calif. wildfire reunited with owner

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Greg Skeens' little blue heeler, Buck, ran off after a coyote escaping the wildfire, leaving Skeens to believe he was gone for good.

National

Dog lost during Calif. wildfire reunited with owner

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
A happy reunion took place when a dog that went missing during the massive wildfire in Southern California was rescued and reunited with his loving owner.

National

Lebanese vent fury at leaders over Beirut blast as Macron visits

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

National

Groceries are getting more expensive

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Prices are spiking at supermarkets, and it’s not just because people are eating in and dining out less.

Iowa

Northeast Iowa Community College to offer face-to-face option when classes resume

Updated: 1 hour ago
Northeast Iowa Community College said it plans to slowly, methodically and safely bring students, staff and faculty back to campus this fall.

Iowa

6,765 Iowans filed for unemployment last week

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa Workforce Development reports a total of 6,765 initial unemployment claims were filed between July 26 and August 1.