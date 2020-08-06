Bridge construction worker killed by flying tire in Iowa

MONDAMIN, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials say a highway construction worker has been killed by a speeding tire that came loose from a pickup truck.

The Des Moines Register reports that the incident happened Wednesday afternoon, while 51-year-old Homero Carrillo was with a crew working on a bridge on Interstate 29 in Harrison County near Mondamin.

The Iowa State Patrol said Carrillo was working in a closed lane when a northbound pickup on I-29 lost a tire.

The speeding tire bounded north through a median and hit Carrillo. Investigators say he died at the scene.

Officials did not report any injury to the 56-year-old pickup driver from Edwardsville, Kansas.

