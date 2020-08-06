Benton County Conservation sees increase in people wanting to explore the outdoors this summer

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - With events canceled, people in Our Town Vinton are going both online and outside to learn more about nature.

The Cedar River runs right through Our Town Vinton. There are some new ways people can more easily enjoy the water around town.

Benton County Conservation focuses on protecting nature and educating people on how they can enjoy what it has to offer. This year, the department added kayak and canoe docks to two of its main parks. Benton County Conservation Executive Director Karen Phelps says they’ve seen an interest in people wanting to know what they can do in the area.

The department also offers environmental educational programming for kids. Phelps says there’s been more interest in that now that it’s gone online.

“People are wanting to be a big part of nature and the environmental education program and we didn’t realize how important it was to so many people until the pandemic, things changed drastically,” said Phelps.

