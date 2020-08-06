Another mild day, warmer air by the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall, our weather pattern remains essentially the same here in eastern Iowa. Plan on highs similar to yesterday into the upper 70s, though a few lower 80s may also occur. There are clouds off to our west that may feasibly generate an isolated sprinkle early today, but much of the area will remain dry and quiet yet again. The same story goes for tomorrow, though highs will be warmer in the 80s. This weekend, a warm front moves across and may generate a few storms late tomorrow night into Saturday, however, it’s also possible much of the good rainfall could miss to the southwest. Look for hot weather on Sunday. Our next cold front moves across the area Sunday night which may also carry a chance for a few storms.

