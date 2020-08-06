Advertisement

Another mild day, warmer air by the weekend

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overall, our weather pattern remains essentially the same here in eastern Iowa. Plan on highs similar to yesterday into the upper 70s, though a few lower 80s may also occur. There are clouds off to our west that may feasibly generate an isolated sprinkle early today, but much of the area will remain dry and quiet yet again. The same story goes for tomorrow, though highs will be warmer in the 80s. This weekend, a warm front moves across and may generate a few storms late tomorrow night into Saturday, however, it’s also possible much of the good rainfall could miss to the southwest. Look for hot weather on Sunday. Our next cold front moves across the area Sunday night which may also carry a chance for a few storms.

Plan on a nice day overall with highs into the upper 70s.

Mild weather tonight, warm-up by the weekend

By Kalie Pluchel
Another nice evening ahead with temperatures in the 60s and 70s with low humidity. Enjoy the mild weather while it is here, warmer weather is on the way this week. Lows overnight drop into the upper 50s and low 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Forecasters at Colorado State University now expecting extremely active hurricane season

By Kalie Pluchel
Colorado State University forecasters are now predicting that 2020 will have an extremely active hurricane season. They are attributing this to sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic being a lot warmer than normal along with wind shear being below average.

Nice weather continues this week, but a warm up is on the way for the weekend.

Another nice one, summer heat returns this weekend

By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another good one with highs into the upper 70s.

Plan on another nice one with highs into the upper 70s.

The nice weather continues for now

By Joe Winters
Where Hurricanes are most common

By Kaj O'Mara
You might be surprised at the top city.

Great stretch of weather continues

By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a great day with highs into the mid-70s.