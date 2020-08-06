6,765 Iowans filed for unemployment last week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reports a total of 6,765 initial unemployment claims were filed between July 26 and August 1.

Of those claims, 6,129 claims were by those who work and live in Iowa, while 636 claims were by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims in Iowa totaled 104,970 last week. That’s a decrease of 5,072 from the previous reporting period.

IWP also reported a total of $29,938,690.42 was paid in unemployment insurance benefits payments last week.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (1,429), self-employed/independent contractors/etc. (981), health care and social assistance (648), retail (458) and education services (407).

Last week’s Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits payments totaled $78,571,800. FPUC benefits payments have totaled $1,559,073,343 since April 4.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits totaled $4,772,777 last week.

And Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits totaled $3,733,221.35. That makes a total of $39,420,464.46 in PEUC benefits paid since May 27.

