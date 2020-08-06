Advertisement

6,765 Iowans filed for unemployment last week

File photo
File photo(File)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reports a total of 6,765 initial unemployment claims were filed between July 26 and August 1.

Of those claims, 6,129 claims were by those who work and live in Iowa, while 636 claims were by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims in Iowa totaled 104,970 last week. That’s a decrease of 5,072 from the previous reporting period.

IWP also reported a total of $29,938,690.42 was paid in unemployment insurance benefits payments last week.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (1,429), self-employed/independent contractors/etc. (981), health care and social assistance (648), retail (458) and education services (407).

Last week’s Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits payments totaled $78,571,800. FPUC benefits payments have totaled $1,559,073,343 since April 4.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits totaled $4,772,777 last week.

And Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits totaled $3,733,221.35. That makes a total of $39,420,464.46 in PEUC benefits paid since May 27.

For more information on this week’s data, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

News

Sumner man dies in crash, two children not hurt

Updated: 37 minutes ago
A man is dead and another injured after two vehicles crashed into each other in Bremer County.

News

People are getting sick and even dying after ingesting hand sanitizer

Updated: 48 minutes ago
People are getting sick and even dying after ingesting hand sanitizer.

News

Mother of pregnant teen killed in Ankeny calls it an accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
The mother of a pregnant teen girl says she is not blaming her daughter's boyfriend for the shooting which killed her this week in central Iowa.

Latest News

News

Los Angeles mayor authorizes shutting off water and power to property owners holding large gatherings

Updated: 1 hour ago
The mayor of Los Angeles says he is authorizing the city to shut off the water and electricity for property owners who are still holding large gatherings.

News

Interest in homeschooling rises in eastern Iowa as school districts plan to resume classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some school districts in eastern Iowa say they are seeing an increase in families interested in homeschooling as more districts solidify plans for the start of school.

News

Linn County leaders approve proclamation asking Gov. Reynolds for power to mandate face coverings

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Linn County Board of Health and Board of Supervisors approved a proclamation asking Governor Reynolds for local control on mask mandates.

News

Johnson County Board of Supervisors to vote on face covering resolution

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors will vote today on a face covering resolution during its regular meeting.

News

Black Lives Matter group feels slighted for not being invited to Gov. Reynolds' order signing

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Des Moines Black Lives Matter group says they feel slighted they weren't invited to the signing of an executive order restoring voting rights for felons in Iowa.

News

Iowa 4-H and FFA livestock shows kickoff in Des Moines

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa State Fair is kicking off this year's 4-H and FFA livestock shows at the fair grounds in Des Moines.