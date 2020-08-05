Waterloo metro public transit to require riders to wear masks

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Bus riders in Waterloo will soon be required to wear face masks, according to city officials.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Black Hawk County announced on Wednesday that it will begin requiring its riders on fixed-route buses to wear a face mask on Monday, August 10. The organization cited more people using the transit system, making social distancing difficult, as the main reason to implement the policy.

Riders will be given one mask for the first time they try to board a bus without one. Afterward, they will be expected to bring their own, which must cover the nose and extend past the chin.

Other agencies in Iowa have already implemented similar policies.

