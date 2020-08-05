Advertisement

University of Iowa Health Care conducting large-scale clinical COVID-19 vaccine trial

By Jay Greene
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine is underway now at the University of Iowa, entering one of the last steps before it heads to the FDA for possible approval.

Worldwide, about 32,000 people are expected to participate in this specific trial. Locally, the University of Iowa only needs 250 participants. Researchers say they are looking for men and women between 18 and 85 years old. A lead researcher says it’s important to get a wide range of ages and races.

“If you look at where the COVID infections have really been concentrated, it has been in some of our under-represented communities,” Dr. Patricia Winokur said. “Certainly in Iowa, we’ve seen a number of people that are working in the meatpacking plants, which can be some of our immigrants and some of our Hispanic populations.”

The trial started last week, and so far, about 30 people have gotten the test vaccine. Half of the participants in the study will get the actual vaccine, while the other half will get a placebo.

“The goal is to see if we can see a difference in the rates of COVID infection in those that got active infection versus those that got the saltwater placebo,” Winokur said. “If we’re lucky and the vaccine works really well, we may be able to see that difference early.”

Winokur said, if all goes well, the vaccine could be approved by early next year.

“If we are lucky, and we have the data perhaps by the fall, which is what we’re hoping, the FDA will have to review that data and decided whether the vaccine is safe and effective enough for approval,” Winokur said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

News

Eastern Iowa schools districts seeing uptick in families interested, enrolling in home school assistance programs

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Two Eastern Iowa school districts say they are seeing more interest and in enrollment in their home school assistance programs this year. District officials say the choice to home school can go back to many parents concerned about sending students into the classroom and not feeling like any of the return-to-school options is a good fit.

News

Monmouth Poll shows Trump, Ernst leading in Iowa

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A new poll shows President Trump and Sen. Ernst with slim leads in the upcoming election.

News

Man happy to have voting rights restored by Reynolds' order

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Man happy to have voting rights restored by Reynolds' order.

Latest News

News

Eastern Iowa schools districts seeing uptick in families interested, enrolling in home school assistance programs

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two Eastern Iowa school districts say they are seeing more enrollment in their home school assistance programs.

News

Factors that led to layoffs at Collins Aerospace

Updated: 1 hour ago
Factors that led to layoffs at Collins Aerospace.

News

Linn County to ask governor's office for local control over mask rules

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linn County is formally asking Gov. Reynolds for local control over the pandemic, giving cities and counties the ability to enforce face-covering mandates.

News

New Hawkeye football schedule released for potential season

Updated: 1 hour ago
Big Ten officials released updated, pandemic-modified football schedules for the 2020 season.

News

Univ. of Iowa hosting COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
Univ. of Iowa hosting COVID-19 vaccine trial

News

Gov. Reynolds signs executive order on felon voting rights

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order on restoring felon voting rights.