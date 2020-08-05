Advertisement

Staff at University of Iowa debut pledge to teach online, want people to sign petition encouraging fully online learning

By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In three weeks, tens of thousands students at the University of Iowa are returning to campus.

The school is currently planning to hold classes in person, with a limit of 50 students per class. Masks are also required inside buildings. But some of the professors leading those courses are concerned- and it has led them to start a petition and pledge to encourage the university to go entirely online.

On August 24, Connor Clark and other students at the University of Iowa are heading back to class. Clark, a second-year pharmacy school student, knows his laptop keyboard will get some extra work, with some of his classes going online; but he would prefer the alternative of meeting in-person to learn.

“I would much rather be in class,” Clark said. “You don’t get the personal experience being online, you don’t interact with your professors, you don’t interact with people in your classes.”

Clark has already had a lesson in COVID-19: he says he tested positive a few weeks back.

“It really didn’t affect me at all, I was pretty asymptomatic,” Clark said. “So I’m not personally worried, and I know a lot of my friends really aren’t either.”

While Clark is not worried, at least 280 staff members at the University of Iowa are. Some graduate assistants and faculty signed a pledge to move all instruction online.

“I think what we need to be doing here is recognizing that in some way, we all very much need to be on the same side,” Megan Knight, an associate professor at the university, said. “And the side we need to be on is the side of saving lives and protecting each other.”

Knight says in a full effort of safety, the university should mandate virtual classes. She understands why some students might feel like Clark, with a feeling of “FOMO-” an acronym for the fear of missing out.

“I’m concerned too,” Knight said. “I share your concerns, absolutely. This is one gigantic, nationwide, four and a half month long FOMO situation.”

Clark says he understands why some people might feel nervous. If they are, they should be allowed to go online.

“Because your personal safety and your personal well being is much more important than going to class on a daily basis,” Clark said.

But both say what should not happen: leaving people feeling unsafe.

To view the petition and pledge, click here.

