Semi driver strikes a horse after 40 got loose in Fayette County

(MGN)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said a semi collided with a horse in the 1000 block of C Avenue, about two miles north of Lamont, on Monday.

The incident happened at around 3:29 in the morning. Officials said Henry Jay Jones, 66, of Harpers Ferry, struck a horse that was in the roadway as he was driving southbound in a Mack Semi.

Officials learned that about 40 horses were running loose on the roadway.

The Semi is a total loss, but Jones was not injured in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

