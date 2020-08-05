Advertisement

New program at Hawkeye Community College introduces people to construction trades

By Phil Reed
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new program at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo is giving young people a chance to find a career path in the skilled trades. The pre-apprenticeship program is called “We Build Waterloo.”

The program lets 18-24 year olds get a glimpse of more than a dozen construction trades. The first We Build Waterloo project is rehabbing a home for a potential first time home buyer, and those chosen to take part on the project come from all backgrounds.

For Daulton Graff, this program is also an opportunity to rehab his image.

“Recently I just got released from Federal prison,” he said. “So I’m trying to get my life back together. It definitely opened some new doors. New doors, new openings, new people I could meet to make myself successful.”

The program gives students a lot of hands on experience. All the workers wear masks and spread out as much as they can. Students will learn trades like building, plumbing and electrical while working on the home.

The goal is for them to find one they like enough to make their career. Hawkeye gives them their own set of tools. Leaders say they will also help them find jobs in the field they like afterwards.

“I will work with them as long as they want and until they are employed as they want to be,” said Val Peterson, Workforce Development Coordinator.

The home they are working on is on East First Street in Waterloo. It is owned by the non-profit One City United.

They help people with social service needs. Leaders say fixing this home will get rid of some of the blight in the neighborhood. The homeowner will also take pride in the home.

“To give someone the opportunity to have a home that is theirs,” said Dean Feltes, Executive Director with One City United. “That they can do what they want with it. They can fix it up how they want to fix it up. They can bring family and friends in to something they own. Again, this is really about hope.”

It’s hope for the homeowner, and a second chance for Graff.

“It feels great, it does,” he said. “Some people don’t get it, but I’m glad I got mine.”

The goal is to have the home finished by November. Grant money is helping pay for the program. For more details on We Build Waterloo: https://www.hawkeyecollege.edu/business-community/training/apprenticeship/we-build-waterloo-pre-apprenticeship

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

News

Johnson County Board of Supervisors to vote on face mask resolution Thursday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A face mask resolution for Johnson County is now heading to the board of supervisors for a vote tomorrow.

News

Field of Dreams museum opening in Dyersville this week

Updated: 36 minutes ago
While this year's MLB game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville is officially postponed, a museum near the site is set to open this week.

News

Minneapolis proposes amendment to replace police department with new agency

Updated: 51 minutes ago
A Minneapolis commission is expected to take up a proposed amendment that would dismantle the city's Police Department. Instead, the proposal would replace it with a new agency.

News

Local businesses impacted by national lumber shortage

Updated: 55 minutes ago
COVID-19 has taken its toll on several supply chains across the country. Now there is a national shortage of lumber.

Latest News

News

Hawkeye Community College introduces “We Build Waterloo” pre-apprenticeship program

Updated: 1 hours ago
A new program at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo is giving young people a chance to find a career path in the skilled trades. The pre-apprenticeship program is called “We Build Waterloo.”

News

Chicago public schools expected to announce plans for all-remote learning this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chicago Public Schools are expected to announce plans to start the school year with all-remote learning in response to COVID-19 concerns.

News

New program at Hawkeye Community College introducing people to construction trades

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new program at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo is giving young people a chance to find a career path in the skilled trades. The pre-apprenticeship program is called “We Build Waterloo.”

News

Deadline for parents to decide how their students will learn this fall is Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Parents in the Cedar Rapids School District have to decide how their students will learn this fall.

News

Local tutors seeing “Covid slide”

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
As students are heading back to school, local tutors say the “summer slide” is impacting students even more since schools went online in March due to COVID-19.