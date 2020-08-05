Advertisement

Mild weather tonight, warm-up by the weekend

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another nice evening ahead with temperatures in the 60s and 70s with low humidity. Enjoy the mild weather while it is here, warmer weather is on the way this week. Lows overnight drop into the upper 50s and low 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

High pressure will dominate the forecast through the end of the week, keeping us dry. Highs will be in the low 80s Thursday and Friday. A warm front will move into the area that could generate some scattered rain and storms Friday night and into Saturday morning. This rain doesn’t look to be widespread and most likely not everyone will see it.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and near 90 on Sunday. More scattered rain chances are possible for the beginning of the week.

