Advertisement

Local tutors seeing “Covid slide”

By Becky Phelps
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -As students are heading back to school, local tutors say the “summer slide” is impacting students even more since schools went online in March due to COVID-19. The “summer slide” is what experts call the loss of knowledge that happens over summer break. Some experts and tutors are calling this summer’s learning drop the “Covid slide.” The usual 3-month gap can be bad enough for students, but this summer most students have been out of the classroom for 6 months. Taylor Jeffery is a recent graduate from Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids. She says when school went online it was hard to stay focused. “Honestly there wasn’t as much work. Like they couldn’t make you so anything. I mean you could decide to do it. And the worst part about it was probably it being able to see, I mean only some people showed up to class, so not seeing everyone’s faces,” says Jeffery.

Jeffery is one of around 20 students at LearningRx, a tutoring center in Cedar Rapids. Learning RX works with students to fight the normal summer slide and improve memory, reading comprehension and processing speed. Jeffery says the center has been especially important for her this summer. 

Center director Courtney Axline says the “covid slide” is caused by the extended time away from the classroom, as well as online learning being hard to enforce. She says that’s why tutoring programs are so important right now. “It’s going to help supplement and support those things the children aren’t getting. Especially when parents are seeing that my child is struggling with retention, my child is struggling with reading where can I go to get that help,” says Axline. She says the center is seeing more interest this summer, mostly from parents who aren’t sure how to help their kids with the upcoming school year. 

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

News

Tutors see Covid slip

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

COVID 19 continues to send ripples through the supply and demand chain

Updated: 35 minutes ago
COVID 19 creates lumber shortage

News

Iowa City schools to delay start of school year to Sept. 8

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
The Iowa City Community School District Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to delay the start of its school year by two weeks.

Latest News

News

Iowa City schools to delay start date to Sept. 8

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Iowa City Community School District Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to delay the start of its school year by two weeks.

Our Town

Vinton home to one of only four AmeriCorps headquarters across country

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackie Kennon
Vinton is home to an AmeriCorps headquarters, who has had to modify its usual plans because of the pandemic.

Local

Staff at University of Iowa debut pledge to teach online, want people to sign petition encouraging fully online learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Some of the professors are concerned- and it has led them to start a petition and pledge to encourage the university to go entirely online.

News

Our Town: AmeriCorps adjusting during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Our Town Vinton is home to one of the four AmeriCorps headquarters across the country.

News

Olivet Neighborhood Mission holds school supply drive

Updated: 4 hours ago
Olivet Neighborhood Mission holds school supply drive.

Our Town

Railroad route from 1872 transformed into Old Creamery Nature Trail

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jackie Kennon
The trail chairman says the Old Creamery Nature Trail is the best kept secret in the county.