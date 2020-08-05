Local tutors seeing “Covid slide”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -As students are heading back to school, local tutors say the “summer slide” is impacting students even more since schools went online in March due to COVID-19. The “summer slide” is what experts call the loss of knowledge that happens over summer break. Some experts and tutors are calling this summer’s learning drop the “Covid slide.” The usual 3-month gap can be bad enough for students, but this summer most students have been out of the classroom for 6 months. Taylor Jeffery is a recent graduate from Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids. She says when school went online it was hard to stay focused. “Honestly there wasn’t as much work. Like they couldn’t make you so anything. I mean you could decide to do it. And the worst part about it was probably it being able to see, I mean only some people showed up to class, so not seeing everyone’s faces,” says Jeffery.

Jeffery is one of around 20 students at LearningRx, a tutoring center in Cedar Rapids. Learning RX works with students to fight the normal summer slide and improve memory, reading comprehension and processing speed. Jeffery says the center has been especially important for her this summer.

Center director Courtney Axline says the “covid slide” is caused by the extended time away from the classroom, as well as online learning being hard to enforce. She says that’s why tutoring programs are so important right now. “It’s going to help supplement and support those things the children aren’t getting. Especially when parents are seeing that my child is struggling with retention, my child is struggling with reading where can I go to get that help,” says Axline. She says the center is seeing more interest this summer, mostly from parents who aren’t sure how to help their kids with the upcoming school year.

