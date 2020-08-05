Linn County officials approve proclamation asking Gov. Reynolds to grant authority to enact face covering mandates

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors and the Linn County Board of Health unanimously approved a proclamation requesting counties receive authority from Gov. Reynolds to enact legally enforceable COVID-19 response measures.

Those measures include things like the use of face coverings.

The mayors of Cedar Rapids, Central City, Ely, Fairfax, Hiawatha, Marion, Mount Vernon, Palo, Prairieburg, Springville and Robins have supported the proclamation.

“Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Linn County. We have to do more to curb the spread of this disease. By being united in our message, our hope is that this proclamation will move the Governor to give local elected officials the authority and ability to mandate masks to help ensure the health and safety of our residents and communities,” Linn County Board of Supervisors Chair Ben Rogers said.

The CDC, the Iowa Department of Public Health and Linn County Public Health all recommend wearing a face covering in public spaces where social distancing isn’t possible as a means of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

