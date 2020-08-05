Advertisement

Johnson County Board of Health passes face mask regulation

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Board of Health unanimously voted on Tuesday to pass a face mask regulation for all of Johnson County.

The decision will now be forwarded to the Johnson County Board of Supervisors for consideration.

It would require all Johnson County residents to wear a face mask or covering when in public settings whether it’s indoors or outdoors. That includes stores, schools, public transportation, or any setting in which staying six feet apart is not possible.

The Johnson County Board of Health said the regulation would apply to all areas and municipalities in the county unless a municipality had previously issued an order.

The regulation will now move to the Board of Supervisors for discussion at the 9 a.m. work session Wednesday. A vote would take place during the formal meeting on August 6.

