Advertisement

Fort Dodge woman wielding knives fatally shot by police

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa state police say a Fort Dodge woman who was reported to be acting erratically while wielding knives has been shot and killed by police.

A news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened Tuesday night, after Webster County officials received a 911 call about the woman.

The department’s Division of Criminal Investigation says deputies from the  Webster County Sheriff’s Office and a Fort Dodge police officer responded, and during their interaction, the woman was shot and killed.

Officials have not released the woman’s identity. An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

Iowa

509 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 509 more COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Dubuque Community Schools propose delay to start of school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans has proposed delaying the first day of school to August 24.

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

Iowa

Big Ten announces 2020 football schedules, Iowa Hawkeyes to play 5 home games

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Big Ten scheduled was announced on Wednesday, and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to play a 10-game Big Ten Conference schedule in 2020.

Iowa

Johnson County Board of Health passes face covering regulation

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Johnson County Board of Health unanimously voted on Tuesday to pass a face mask regulation for all of Johnson County.

News

State expands COVID-19 Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program eligibility criteria

Updated: 2 hours ago
More Iowans will now be eligible to get help with their rent and mortgage payments.

News

FDA approves new anti-suicide drug

Updated: 3 hours ago
The FDA says it approved a new drug to treat those who are suicidal.

News

Trump encouraging voters in Florida to vote by mail

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Trump is encouraging voters in the key battleground state of Florida to vote by mail in the November general election.

News

Johnson County Board of Supervisors to vote on face mask resolution Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
A face mask resolution for Johnson County is now heading to the board of supervisors for a vote tomorrow.