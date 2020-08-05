Fort Dodge woman wielding knives fatally shot by police

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa state police say a Fort Dodge woman who was reported to be acting erratically while wielding knives has been shot and killed by police.

A news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened Tuesday night, after Webster County officials received a 911 call about the woman.

The department’s Division of Criminal Investigation says deputies from the Webster County Sheriff’s Office and a Fort Dodge police officer responded, and during their interaction, the woman was shot and killed.

Officials have not released the woman’s identity. An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation.

