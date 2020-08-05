Forecasters at Colorado State University now expecting extremely active hurricane season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Colorado State University forecasters are now predicting that 2020 will have an extremely active hurricane season. They are attributing this to sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic being a lot warmer than normal along with wind shear being below average.

Experts at the university are now forecasting 24 named storms this year, after already having 9 named storms already. They are expecting half of those storms to become hurricanes, with 5 becoming major hurricanes. A major hurricane is a storm that reaches a category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is winds speeds above 111 m.p.h.

Seasonal forecast from @ColoradoStateU increased & now calls for extremely active 2020 Atlantic #hurricane season: 24 named storms (including 9 that have already formed), 12 hurricanes (including 2 that have already formed) & 5 major (Cat 3+) hurricanes:https://t.co/wL1t2D2mgx pic.twitter.com/DfZgG3CAyC — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 5, 2020

On average, from data taken between 1981-2010, we see 12 named storms in a season, with around 6 of them becoming hurricanes and between 2-3 becoming major hurricanes.

