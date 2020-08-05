Advertisement

Forecasters at Colorado State University now expecting extremely active hurricane season

Tropical Storm Isaias regains hurricane status
Tropical Storm Isaias regains hurricane status(CBS News)
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Colorado State University forecasters are now predicting that 2020 will have an extremely active hurricane season. They are attributing this to sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic being a lot warmer than normal along with wind shear being below average.

Experts at the university are now forecasting 24 named storms this year, after already having 9 named storms already. They are expecting half of those storms to become hurricanes, with 5 becoming major hurricanes. A major hurricane is a storm that reaches a category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is winds speeds above 111 m.p.h.

On average, from data taken between 1981-2010, we see 12 named storms in a season, with around 6 of them becoming hurricanes and between 2-3 becoming major hurricanes.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Another nice one, summer heat returns this weekend

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another good one with highs into the upper 70s.

Forecast

The nice weather continues for now

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Weather Water Cooler

Where Hurricanes are most common

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
You might be surprised at the top city.

Forecast

Great stretch of weather continues

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a great day with highs into the mid-70s.

Latest News

Forecast

No weather problems this week

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
No weather problems this week.

Forecast

Great week ahead

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:06 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice one with highs into the 70s this afternoon.

Forecast

Below-average temperatures this week

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
A few isolated showers are possible through the evening, but many areas will be staying dry. Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures dropping into the 50s.

Forecast

A few showers or isolated storms today

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:33 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
A cold front has moved through, which is bringing in cooler and, eventually, drier air to our region. However, we will still need to get past the chance for a few showers and storms this afternoon.

Forecast

Cooler, with a few showers and storms possible

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
A day of transition is taking place in eastern Iowa today, with a few showers and storms possible in the wake of a cold front that moved through early this morning.

Forecast

Scattered rain and storms move through Sunday

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Expect a nice evening ahead across the area. Temperatures stay in the 70s through 8-9 p.m. tonight and then fall into the low 60s overnight. We will stay dry through the evening, but a few scattered showers and storms could push in late tonight.