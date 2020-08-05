Dubuque river museum to offer “Mask Monday”

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A museum in Dubuque County is following the lead of other, similar institutions and offering a chance for those to experience its exhibits in an indoor environment where everybody is wearing masks.

The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium said on Wednesday that it will start the new program, which it is calling “Mask Monday,” on August 10, continuing each Monday until further notice. It will require all visitors who are 5-years-old and older to wear a mask on those dates. The staff at the facility already wear masks daily, but they have been optional for visitors until this one-day-per-week change.

“We recognize that individuals have varying levels of comfort in public spaces given their personal circumstances,” Wendy Scardino, the director of marketing and communications for the museum, said, in a statement. “We want to accommodate the concerns of all our guests and provide them with an opportunity to enjoy our facility in whatever environment they feel most safe.”

The museum is open daily between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. More information is available on their website.

