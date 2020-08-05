Dubuque Community Schools propose delay to start of school year

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Stan Rheingans has proposed delaying the first day of school to August 24.

The decision is pending approval of the school board, which will meet to discuss it on Monday.

The proposal would move orientation days to August 20-21.

Additionally, professional development days for teachers will move from August 7 to August 11.

Rheingans said the district is receiving questions from families about contact tracing and when schools would move from one learning model to another. But the district hasn’t been able to provide answers because leaders are waiting on state guidance. Instead of receiving that guidance, the state’s latest guidance, released last week, placed the responsibility on public health officials and school districts.

The district hopes that by delaying the start of the school year, it will have time to work with local public health officials to provide families with the answers they need.

“In the next few days, we will also continue to move forward with the assignment of A/B hybrid learning days and plan to share those assignments with families,” Rheingans wrote in a letter to families and staff.

