Coralville man arrested in Cedar Rapids after pursuit through parking lots, yards

Daniel Hodges, 24, of Coralville.
Daniel Hodges, 24, of Coralville.(Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken into custody after a police pursuit on Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

Daniel L. Hodges, 24, of Coralville, was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license, attempting to elude, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts.

At around Noon on Wednesday, a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull over a white Honda Civic that they said was reported stolen. The stop was initiated as the vehicle left the Budget Inn, located at 3100 16th Avenue SW. The Honda did not obey the deputy and began trying to escape.

Deputies said that the vehicle drove on 16th Avenue SW toward Williams Boulevard SW, but turned around in the parking lot at a nearby Theisen’s. The Honda then started driving through other parking lots and yards along the 3100 block of 16th Avenue SW, crossing Edgewood Road SW. Deputies said that Hodges exited the Honda in the parking lot for CRST and fled on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later in the 3700 block of 12th Avenue SW.

Hodges will also face other charges related to another alleged pursuit in Mount Vernon on Monday night, as well as warrants in Johnson County and Iowa City.

